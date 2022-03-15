La forza della resistenza: il racconto di Ilya Kaminsky

Deaf Republic racconta la storia dell’oppressione e dell’occupazione militare violenta della città universale di Vasenka, ma soprattutto racconta la forza della resistenza ostinata e disperata dei suoi cittadini. Ilya Kaminsky, nato in Ucraina alla fine degli anni 70, scrive e pubblica Deaf Republic in America nel 2019: la sua narrazione rappresentava una realtà allora e continua, purtroppo, a rappresentarla ancora oggi, più viva nella nostra quotidianità.

Cos’è la Deaf Republic

Deaf Republic si apre con dei versi che potrebbero, e dovrebbero, far parte delle antologie scolastiche di tutte le scuole in tutte le parti del globo terraqueo:

“We lived happily during the war And when they bombed other people’s houses, we protested but non enough, we opposed them but not enough. I was in my bed, around my bed America was falling: invisible house by invisible house by invisible house - I took a chair outside and watched the sun. In the sixth month of a disastrous reign in the house of money in the street of money in the city of money in the country of money, our great country of money, we (forgive us) lived happily during the war.” tratto da We lived happily during the war

Immediatamente, la narrazione diventa azione e Kaminsky utilizza lo strumento drammatico per organizzare il suo lavoro: dopo la presentazione delle Dramatis Personae (i soldati e il popolo di Vasenka), il racconto si divide in due atti nei quali la violenza, la prevaricazione e gli abusi, personificati, sono, a tutti gli effetti, co-protagonisti insieme al popolo di Vasenka:

“SOLDIERS arrive in Vasenka to “protect our freedom”, speaking a language no one understands.” tratto da Dramatis Personae

Deaf Republic è anzitutto un luogo immaginario ma vivo, dove si trova la città universale e distopica di Vasenka, al cui interno convive una dicotomia ideologica: l’universo ex-sovietico mischiato a quello americano. Vasenka subisce l’occupazione militare coatta, in un momento storico indefinito, che contiene e riguarda tutti i momenti storici simili. A questo punto, durante una protesta di paese, i soldati, nel tentativo di sedarla, uccidono Petya, un ragazzo sordo.

Lo sparo sarà l’ultimo suono udito dalla popolazione di Vasenka:

“When Petya, the deaf boy in the front row, sneezes, the Sergeant puppet collapses, shrieking. He stands up again, snorts, shakes his fist at the laughing audience. […] Everyone freezes except Petya, who keeps giggling. Someone claps a hand over his mouth. The Sergeant turns toward the boy, raising his finger. You! You! the puppet raises a finger. Sonya watches her puppet, the puppet watches the Sergeant, the Sergeant watches Sonya and Alfonso, but the rest of us watch Petya lean back, gather all the spit in his throat, and launch it at the Sergeant. The sound we do not hear lifts the gulls off the water.” tratto da Gunshot

La cittadina di Vasenka da questo momento precipita in una vera e propria sordità collettiva, che rappresenta, insieme all’invenzione di un linguaggio dei segni, un atto di ribellione pacifico e di resistenza silenziosa della popolazione al rumoroso oppressore:

“Our country woke up next morning and refused to hear soldiers. In the name of Petya, we refuse. […] Our hearing doesn’t weaken, but something silent in us strengthens. […] In the ears of the town, snow falls.” tratto da Deafness, as Insurgency, begins

Dramatis personae: teatro di guerra

L’atto di guerra si incastra inevitabilmente e irrimediabilmente con le vicende personali del popolo di Vasenka: Sonya e Alfonso, da poco sposi, sulle labbra ancora il ricordo del giorno del matrimonio, la promessa di un futuro:

“Yes, I bought you a wedding dress big enough for the two of us and in the taxi home we kissed a coin from your mouth to mine. […] You are two fingers more beautiful than any other woman - I am not a poet, Sonya, I want to live in your hair.” tratto da Of wedding before the War

E ancora, con palpabile amarezza:

“You step out of the shower and the entire nation calms - a drop of lemon-egg shampoo, you smell like bees, a brief kiss, I don’t know anything about you - except the spray of freckles on your shoulder!” tratto da Still Newlyweds

Ma Sonya, sposa novella, è anche incinta e la gioia della nascita, pur essendo circondati dalla miseria umana, dona speranza, concede un momento di luce. Vita e morte si scambiano la scena:

“You arrive at noon, little daughter, weighing only six pounds. […] In the nursery, quiet hisses like a match dropped in water.” tratto da Arrival

E subito dopo, una domanda spacca la narrazione:

“What is a child? A quiet between two bombardments.” tratto da Question

La quotidianità è fatta di strade bombardate e di assenza di futuro, Kaminsky evoca delle immagini nitide che ci portano direttamente in loco, spettatori attoniti e inermi:

“Morning. In a bombed-out street, wind moves the lips of a politician on a poster. Inside, the child Sonya named Anushka suckles. Not sleeping, Alfonso touches his wife’s nipple, pulls to his lips a pearl of milk.” tratto da A dog sniffs

Sonya e Alfonso non riusciranno a sopravvivere al primo atto della tragedia. Orfana, Anushka, verrà accudita, nel secondo “atto” drammatico, da un nuovo protagonista di Vasenka: Momma Galya Armolinskaya.

Galya viene introdotta dal coro di cittadini:

“Momma Galya Armolinskaya, 53, is having more sex than any of us. When she walks across the balcony a soldier oh stands up, another stands, then the whole battalion. […] Galya Armolinskaya, the luckiest woman in our nation! Your iron bicycle tearing with bright whiskey anthems through an advancing rank of soldiers into daylight. You pedal barefoot wearing just shorts.” tratto da Townspeople speak of Galya on her green bicycle

Momma Galya diviene simbolo di protesta, luce guida nel buio della guerra:

“Momma Galya Armonilskaya, by the avenue’s wet walls, yells: Deafness isn’t an illness! It’s a sexual position! A young soldier patrolling a curfew whispers, Galya Armolinskaya, yes, Galya Armolinskaya whipped a Lieutenant with the leash of his own patrol dog and there were thirty-two persons watching (for a baker insisted on bringing his sons). […] In a time of war she teaches us how to open the door and walk through which is the true curriculum of schools.” tratto da When Momma Galya first protested

Momma Galya è colei che sprona alla resistenza, dunque: proprietaria del teatro di burattini dove, insieme alle sue compagne burattinaie, attira i soldati con l’inganno per poi uccidederli dietro le quinte; colei che si fa promulgatrice dell’atto di ribellione silenzioso e che insegna, complice la notte, il linguaggio dei segni, simbolo della battaglia:

“Behind the curtains of the theatre, a puppeteer glides her lips over the soldier Ivanoff’s penis. […] Beautiful are the women of Vasenka, beautiful. When she licks the palm of his hand, he laughs. When finally he passes out, she strangles him with a puppet-string. As the soldiers lined up downstairs raise a toast to Momma Galya, they don’t see the puppeteers drag the body out back.” tratto da Galya’s Puppeteers

L’urgenza della resistenza

Deaf Republic è un libro necessario, non solo in questo tremendo momento storico: è una dichiarazione di appartenenza alla congrega umana, che ognuno di noi dovrebbe sottoscrivere: è un libro irrinunciabile, che consiglio senza restrizioni a tutti: Ilya Kaminsky, tramite la sua unica sensibilità poetica e l’uso poco canonico della struttura drammatica, ci conduce in un mondo duro, dove un gesto può condurre ad una condanna a morte, ma, nello stesso mondo, il medesimo gesto può costituire un generoso atto di ribellione. Questa dovrebbe essere una riflessione ricorrente e, dovremmo inoltre ricordare che la guerra non è iniziata il 24 febbraio 2022, ma in alcuni luoghi del mondo non si è mai fermata.

L’Autore

Ilya Kaminsky è nato in Ucraina a Odessa nel 1977, ha perso l’udito all’età di quattro anni e vive negli Stati Uniti fin dall’adolescenza. È autore di una precedente raccolta poetica dal titolo Dancing in Odessa, ma anche co-editore dell’antologia The Ecco anthology of International Poetry.

Kaminsky ha vinto diversi premi, tra cui il Whiting Award, la Lannan Literary Fellowship e la Guggenheim Fellowship. Deaf Republic ha vinto il National Jewish Book Award for Poetry e il Los Angeles Times Book Prize ed è stato finalista, tra gli altri, al National Book Award for Poetry, al PEN/Jean Stein Award, al National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry, al T. S. Eliot Prize. È stato tradotto in tantissime lingue, in italiano è disponibile per La nave di Teseo dal 2021.